CCTV appeal to find arsonists who set fire outside Pontefract flats

Police have issued CCTV images of people they want to identify following an arson attack in Pontefract.

Wakefield officers would like to speak with anyone who can identify the two people pictured as they continue to investigate an incident in which an electric mobility scooter was set on fire outside flats at George Wright House in Horsefair.

The incident took place at about 11pm on November 24,2024 and has been under investigation since with a number of enquiries so far conducted.

Officers are now in a position to release CCTV and hope someone may recognise persons pictured locally, particularly as the clothing they were wearing is distinctive.

It is thought the fire outside the property had the potential to cause serious harm if it had spread, and police are encouraging anyone who can assist their enquiries to come forwards.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact PC 3358 Nadeem at the force’s Crime Management Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13240645423.