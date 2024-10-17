CCTV images released after serious assault near Mex Bar in Wakefield city centre

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 12:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Wakefield have issued images of men they want to identify following a serious assault in the city centre earlier this year.

The CCTV stills images have been released following the incident which happened near the Mex Bar, Albion Court, at around 1am on June 1.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the men in the images is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or through the online Live Chat quoting reference 13240293489.

Police want to speak to these men.Police want to speak to these men.
Police want to speak to these men.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice