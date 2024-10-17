CCTV images released after serious assault near Mex Bar in Wakefield city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Wakefield have issued images of men they want to identify following a serious assault in the city centre earlier this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV stills images have been released following the incident which happened near the Mex Bar, Albion Court, at around 1am on June 1.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the men in the images is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or through the online Live Chat quoting reference 13240293489.

Police want to speak to these men.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you recognise this man?