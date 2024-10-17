CCTV images released after serious assault near Mex Bar in Wakefield city centre
Police in Wakefield have issued images of men they want to identify following a serious assault in the city centre earlier this year.
The CCTV stills images have been released following the incident which happened near the Mex Bar, Albion Court, at around 1am on June 1.
The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries.
Anyone who recognises the men in the images is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or through the online Live Chat quoting reference 13240293489.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.