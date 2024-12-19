CCTV images released of woman wanted in connection with headbutting man on train from Leeds to Knottingley

Officers investigating an incident of assault on board a train from Leeds to Knottingley have today released this image in connection.

Just before 9.40pm on September 28, a woman approached a man on the train acted aggressively.

She went on to headbutt the man, before attacking another member of the public.

Officers believe the woman in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.

Do you recognise this woman?

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 148 of 29 September.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.