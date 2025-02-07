CCTV released by detectives investigating 'shocking' sexual assault of teenage girl in Knottingley

Detectives issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the sexual assault in Knottingley.

Detectives investigating a ‘shocking attack on a teenage girl’ in Knottingley have issued CCTV footage in a fresh appeal for information.

The incident occurred in Womersley Road at about 7.25pm on Thursday, October 31 last year.

The footage shows a man appearing to run from the scene of the incident, down Womersley Road towards The Winston pub.

Officers are now issuing this footage, together with an e-fit from the previous appeal in the hope that someone may recognise this male, who was said to be approximately 19-20 years of age and of stocky build.

Detective Constable Georgina Lumb, who is investigating this matter, said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our initial appeal. This helped us to identify some further lines of enquiry which we have followed up.

“This was a shocking attack on a teenage girl who was left traumatised by what happened, and we are continuing to support her and her family as our investigation progresses.

“If you recognise the male from the footage or the e-fit then please contact us.”

Anyone who can assist with this appeal is urged to contact Wakefield District CID by calling 101, or going online here, quoting crime reference 13240594033.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.