Cemetery chapel to be demolished after arson attack

The blaze has caused irreversible damage to the building which was built in 1857.

Following a study of the building, it is now deemed to be in a dangerous condition.

The fire has been recorded as arson and the investigation continues. Any witnesses are urged to contact the police.

The chapel in Castleford (photo by Bill Sweeting)

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for communities, environment and climate change, said: “We are incredibly disappointed that the historic chapel at Castleford Cemetery will have to be demolished but sadly, it is now dangerous and cannot be saved.

“We strongly condemn any form of anti-social behaviour in our district and will be helping the police with their enquiries to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“The demolition will be done quickly and will not stop people from visiting graves in the cemetery.”

There were originally two chapels, known as ‘Twin Chapels’, and they were used for services until the early 1970s.

Sadly, subsidence caused structural damage to one of the chapels and this was demolished during the 1990s.

The remaining chapel is now badly damaged because of the fire and is in a dangerous condition.