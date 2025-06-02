Chief Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge announced as the new District Commander for Wakefield

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge has been announced as the new District Commander for Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Supt Bainbridge joined West Yorkshire Police in 1997 with an initial posting to Dewsbury before following the detective pathway at Pontefract as a trainee investigator in the new Wakefield District.

He was soon promoted to Killingbeck and back in uniform for a short period before taking up a role as Detective Sergeant in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later joined the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team before moving again to lead one of the forces the Professional Standards Directorate’s (PSD) investigation teams at HQ.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge has been announced as the new District Commander for Wakefield.

Whilst in these specialist crime roles he worked on multiple high-profile investigations.

He was promoted to Detective Inspector being posted to other specialist crime roles and more recently as Detective Chief Inspector at Calderdale and then Detective Superintendent at Kirklees.

He said: "I’m looking forward to utilising my investigative experience to build on the great work by the police and wider partnership across the district as well and delivering against the current and future challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was born and brought up in Wakefield and worked in the area for several years before joining the police.

"I believe this has not only given me a detailed understanding of the district’s geography but also how our communities have changed and developed over the years.

"Whether you live in one of our communities, work here or come to visit its great attractions, shops or nightlife, I want people to feel and be safe to enjoy what the district has to offer.

"Policing and the wider partnership face many challenges including anti-social behaviour (ASB) in our town and city centres. So, I hope the public will be reassured by the recent uplift in numbers in our neighbourhood policing teams which has allowed us to increase patrols in key locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We continue to take a problem-solving, tackle not tolerate approach to crime and ASB as well as protecting the vulnerable and have some great initiatives in the district.

"Our latest crime statistics show that crime is continuing to fall in Wakefield District, and West Yorkshire as a whole, but I am not being complacent. I’m determined to continue to target all aspects of criminality alongside our partners to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”