Children's football photographer in Wakefield area was convicted paedophile, court is told

Jerry Lyons was asked "in a semi-professional capacity" to take the snaps for an unnamed club in the Wakefield district, but failed to notify them of his sordid past, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 59-year-old was on a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) at the time which banned from any kind of contact with anyone under 16.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said Lyons came to light when a retired police officer recognised Lyons taking photos at youngsters' match in October 2020.

Lyons was caught taking photos at junior football matches. (library pic)

He was soon arrested and police found images on his computer from matches. They also found deleted searches including "boys without shirts" and "sexy shirtless".

They also found a photos of a boy he had taken photos of at the youngster's birthday.

Lyons, formerly of South Elmsall but now of Saffrons Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex admitted three breaches of his SHPO, which was designed to limit his internet use.

He was jailed on 2011 for 24 months for making and distributing indecent images of children. He was then given the five-year SHPO in 2016 which prevented him from taking photos of anyone under 16.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said that Lyons pleaded guilty at an early opportunity and realises the gravity of his actions.

He said: "He understands that if he does not embrace it fully then he is likely to spend his time behind bars."

He said that he is also a carer for his terminally-ill father.

Judge Christopher Batty told Lyons that his breaches crossed the custody threshold, but opted to suspend the sentence.

He said that there was no suggestion that Lyons was distributing any photographs.

He said: "It's the third time you are here now. There are issues that you need to address. It's serious."