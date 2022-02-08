Chilling documentary of Peter Sutcliffe's life and crimes to be aired tonight

Peter Sutcliffe can be heard talking about his crimes during a new documentary that will be aired on Channel 5 tonight.

The documentary, ‘The Ripper Speaks: The Lost Tapes’, Sutcliffe can be heard talking openly about crimes he never formally confessed to and how he evaded the police for so long.

Presenter, investigator Mark Williams-Thomas was given exclusive access to hundreds of hours of recordings, which feature the serial killer confessing to another attack in Leeds in 1976 - a crime he was never convicted for.

He also admitted that he attacked 14-year-old schoolgirl with a hammer in Silsden in August 1975, and left her fighting for her life with a fractured skull.

His head covered with a blanket, Peter Sutcliffe, aka 'The Yorkshire Ripper', is escorted into Dewsbury Magistrates Court to be charged with murder on January 6 1981. (Photo by Jack Hickes/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sutcliffe, who changed his name to Coonan, was serving a life sentence at HMP Frankland and was suffering from heart disease, diabetes and kidney disease.

He died in November aged 74 at the University Hospital of North Durham after contracting Covid-19.

He was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in May 1981, before being moved to Broadmoor Hospital three years later after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

He was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after psychiatrists said he was stable enough for jail.