Chilling documentary of Peter Sutcliffe's life and crimes to be aired tonight
Peter Sutcliffe can be heard talking about his crimes during a new documentary that will be aired tonight.
The documentary, ‘The Ripper Speaks: The Lost Tapes’, Sutcliffe can be heard talking openly about crimes he never formally confessed to and how he evaded the police for so long.
Presenter, investigator Mark Williams-Thomas was given exclusive access to hundreds of hours of recordings, which feature the serial killer confessing to another attack in Leeds in 1976 - a crime he was never convicted for.
He also admitted that he attacked 14-year-old schoolgirl with a hammer in Silsden in August 1975, and left her fighting for her life with a fractured skull.
Sutcliffe, who changed his name to Coonan, was serving a life sentence at HMP Frankland and was suffering from heart disease, diabetes and kidney disease.
He died in November aged 74 at the University Hospital of North Durham after contracting Covid-19.
He was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in May 1981, before being moved to Broadmoor Hospital three years later after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
He was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after psychiatrists said he was stable enough for jail.
The documentary will be shown on Channel 5 tonight (Tuesday) at 10pm.