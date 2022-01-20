City centre cannabis farm found after police call out
Police came across a cannabis farm in Wakefield city centre after being called to an early-morning disturbance.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:30 pm
Officers received a call at 3.33am on January 13 to attend an incident on Westgate in the city. Upon arrival, they discovered a building containing around 86 plants.
One man was arrested for cannabis production, criminal damage, and immigration offences and has since been released under investigation.