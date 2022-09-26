City-centre scourge jailed by Leeds magistrates weeks after receiving bad behaviour ban

Abusive beggar Darren Steven Green was given the CBO (criminal behaviour order) on August 25 for his persistent antics in Wakefield.

But the 44-year-old was brought back before Leeds Magistrates’ Court to answer multiple shoplifting charges.

Just four days after the order, banning him from the city centre, he entered Sainsbury’s on Ings Road and stole booze to the value of £7.50.

Green has been jailed for 12 months.

On the same day he stole £18 worth of alcohol from Tesco on Barnsley Road, then £9 worth the following day, before making off with another £18 worth two days later.

He admitted the thefts, along with three counts of breaching his CBO and was handed 12 months’ jail.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “The magistrates’ decision sends out a clear message that breaches of criminal behaviour orders are taken very seriously and the council and its partner agencies will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our district - we want those that live, visit and work in our towns and city centres to feel safe.

“A criminal behaviour order provides the additional powers needed to take action against those who think it is acceptable to behave in a way that is completely unacceptable to those around them.”

Green, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield was given the three-year order last month after he stole from shops, was drunken, begging and was threatening and abusive to passers-by.

It is the second time he has been given a CBO.

The new order means Green must leave any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to by staff.

He must not enter the city centre unless attending Turning Point and pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court. Afterwards he must leave the area immediately, or as soon as possible.