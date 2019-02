Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing Wakefield teenager to get in contact.

Flora Barnes, 15, was last seen at 12.21am this morning, Monday 25 February, in Wakefield and it is thought she was heading to Leeds.

Flora is described as white, 5”7 tall, of a medium build and with mousey blonde hair which is long in length. When last seen she was wearing a black fur coat, blue jeans and pink trainers.

Anyone who sees Flora is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 18 of today.