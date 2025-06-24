Contacts to NSPCC Helpline about domestic abuse reach record high.

New NSPCC figures reveal a 14% increase in child welfare contacts from adults concerned about domestic abuse.

From 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025, the charity’s Helpline responded to 7,825 contacts from adults whose main concern was about children experiencing domestic abuse.

This marked the highest annual total since records began in 2021/22, with an average of 21 adults reaching out to the Helpline with concerns about domestic abuse every day.

A third of child welfare contacts about domestic abuse ended in a referral to local agencies including police and children's social services.

Adults told the NSPCC they were worried about children suffering various forms of domestic abuse, including physical abuse, coercive control, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, stalking, and financial abuse.

A grandparent who contacted the NSPCC Helpline said: “I’ve been looking after my two grandchildren, aged 10 and 13, over the holidays. They’re due to return to their mum, my daughter, soon, but to be honest I really don’t want to, so long as their step-father is still around. He’s been nothing but trouble since he came along, always screaming at the kids and threatening to hurt them.

“The boys are so scared when he’s there, they spend most of their time locked away in their rooms. I’m convinced there’s domestic abuse going on towards my daughter too, but she always denies it when I ask. I really don’t know what to do.”

The rise in contacts has been driven in part by coercive and controlling behaviour, which saw a 29% increase compared to the previous year. Emotional domestic abuse also saw a significant rise, up 24% from the 2023/24 period.

Coercive and controlling behaviour includes assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten a partner or ex-partner.

Children whose parents or carers use or experience coercive and controlling behaviour within their own relationships can feel isolated and frightened and may have poor mental health as a result.

More generally, domestic abuse can have a lasting, harmful effect on a child's wellbeing, with the repercussions extending well into the future.

The NSPCC’s Leeds Hub runs a service called Domestic Abuse, Recovering Together (DART) for the entire region. Through the service, children and mothers, who have experienced domestic abuse, can talk to each other about what has happened, learn to communicate and rebuild their relationship.

The service, which has been recognised by the Home Office, also provides children and mothers with an opportunity to meet others who have lived through similar experiences.

The NSPCC Helpline has specially trained advisors who can speak to the public if they are worried about a child who may be experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse – whether that is physical violence or coercive and controlling behaviour.

Debra Radford, NSPCC Assistant Director for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, said the charity was not only running the Domestic Abuse Recovering Together (DART) service, but also training other organisations across the region to deliver it and support local families.

Debra said: “The rising number of contacts to the NSPCC Helpline about domestic abuse is extremely worrying. Too many children are growing up in homes where fear, coercive control and emotional abuse are ever-present.

"At our regional hub, we’re supporting families through our DART service – helping mothers and children begin to heal and move forward after experiencing abuse. But we can’t do this alone. It’s crucial that professionals, communities and families across our region are able to spot the signs of domestic abuse and know that support is available."

Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected].

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or visit childline.org.uk.