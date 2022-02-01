Convicted burglar Jonathan Cahill back in police custody

Jonathan Cahill

An appeal to find Cahill, 37, from Wakefield, was posted last week by West Yorkshire Police.

He had breached the terms of his release after leaving prison last September and had been recalled to jail.

This morning West Yorkshire Police confirmed he has now been arrested and is in custody.

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "An appeal was previously circulated in relation to Jonathan Cahill, 37, who was wanted on recall to prison.