Convicted burglar Jonathan Cahill back in police custody
Convicted burglar Jonathan Cahill who was wanted on a recall to prison by police after breaching the terms of his release has been arrested.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:56 am
An appeal to find Cahill, 37, from Wakefield, was posted last week by West Yorkshire Police.
He had breached the terms of his release after leaving prison last September and had been recalled to jail.
This morning West Yorkshire Police confirmed he has now been arrested and is in custody.
A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "An appeal was previously circulated in relation to Jonathan Cahill, 37, who was wanted on recall to prison.
"He has now been arrested and is in custody."