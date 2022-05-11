Convicted sex offender who abused young girl for almost a decade is jailed for 23 years

Ian McGinty was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, 6 May where he was also served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and made to sign the Sex Offender Register - both for an unlimited time.

The conviction followed an investigation by Wakefield District's Child Safeguarding Unit which began in September 2021 when the victim came forward to police and disclosed McGinty’s offences.

McGinty, 53, was arrested the same day and questioned in connection with the offences, which dated back to 2012.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian McGinty was found guilty of six counts; rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

In the early stages of the investigation it was established that McGinty had previously been convicted of sexual offences at Durham Crown Court in 2008 under a different surname of ‘Hume’.

Ian Hume, as he was known, was sentenced to 18 months, and placed on the Sex Offender Register until October 2018.

Following the investigation, McGinty was subsequently charged with several offences and appeared before magistrates on September 14 2021.

He faced trial in March this year and was found guilty of six counts; rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Kerry Wiles, said: “I would like to thank the victim who, throughout this investigation, showed absolute strength and courage in bringing this offender to justice, and helped to prevent him from continuing to commit these types of offences.

“McGinty put his victim through a horrendous ordeal for nearly 10 years and preyed upon her vulnerability.

“The scale of the offending was significant and sustained and the prison sentence he has received should serve as a clear warning to others of the serious penalties they will face if they commit crimes of this nature.