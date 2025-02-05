Council appoints violence against women girls ‘champion’ to reduce domestic violence

Wakefield Council has appointed a violence against women and girls ‘champion’ as part of efforts to reduce domestic violence.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of Maureen Cummings ,the council’s cabinet portfolio for communities and poverty, taking on the role on behalf of the authority.

The move came after the government pledged to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) over the next decade.

The council’s ruling Labour group put forward a motion calling for a range of measures to be introduced to achieve the target across the district.

They include ensuring comprehensive education on healthy relationships is available in all schools across.

Coun Cummings told a full council meeting: “This is not just a women’s issue, it’s a society issue that impacts us all.

“It’s our collective responsibility to address it with urgency and compassion.

“The harm caused to victims and society by violence against women and girls in all its forms is immeasurable.

“Harassment, stalking, rape, sexual assault, murder honour-based abuse and coercive control.

“While men and boys also suffer from many of these forms of abuse, they disproportionately affect women.”

The motion referred to National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) figures which revealed police records of VAWG rose by 37% in the four-year period up to 2022/23.

Data for 2022 shows domestic abuse made up 18% of all recorded crime in England and Wales.

Coun Cummings added: “Every day, we listen to the radio and we watch the TV, we see and hear of yet another incident that shocks us.

“Moving this motion will strengthen our commitment to eradicating violence against women and girls in our communities.

“We have made strides in recent years but the statistics remind us that there is still much more work to be done.”

Coun Cummings will be responsible for ensuring the council “takes appropriate steps” to achieve targets and “amplify the voice of survivors”.

She will be required to report to the council’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee within 12 months on action taken to fulfil the pledges.

Urging councillors to back the motion, Coun Cummings said: “We must ensure that every individual feels safe and empowered to speak out against violence.

“When we support the most vulnerable among us, we create a culture of respect and equality that uplifts everyone.

“I urge each and every one of you to consider the impact of your vote today.

“By supporting this resolution, you are taking a stand against violence and sending a clear message that our communities will not tolerate this behaviour.

“Let’s be the leaders who champion change. Let’s advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”

The council recorded more than 10,000 incidents of domestic abuse in the past year.

A report said many involved repeat offenders and victims.

In December, cabinet members approved extra services to address the issue, including counselling for children, extra support for victims and a behaviour change programme for perpetrators.

The report said the new services would operate alongside its existing domestic abuse response team and the plans would cost £1m a year, with a grant of £833,000 covering some of the costs.

The additional resources were also designed to reduce the caseloads of staff who dealt with 1,600 referrals in the past year.

Daniel Wilton, councillor for Normanton, seconded the motion, saying: “This is a societal issue, and a moral issue that demands our collective attention, action and commitment.

“This violence takes many forms. It is present in every corner of our country, regardless of age, culture or geographic location.”