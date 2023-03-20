Council urged to call for new police safety measures for women following sentence of serial rapist officer

Councillors are to consider a motion which proposes West Yorkshire Police ensure lone male officers are not left alone with a female complainant, witness or suspect.

The call comes following the sentencing of serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.

Carrick, 48, was given a minimum 30-year jail sentence last month for committing violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women.

The motion, to be put to a full council meeting on Wednesday (March 22), has been put forward by Nadiah Sharp, Labour councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West.

It has been seconded by fellow ward councillor Charlie Keith.

The motion states: “Recently, media headlines have been inundated with the news of PC David Carrick of London Metropolitan Police, who has pleaded guilty to over 20 rape cases against several women spanning two decades.

“This is a deeply concerning situation affecting community confidence in policing and has led to seven women coming forward to councillors Sharp and Keith stating that, should they ever find themselves in any incident where they would be required in an arrest or otherwise, and asked to accompany a lone male police officer, they say they will not comply with any request or order given by that officer.”

The motion calls on the council to request that West Yorkshire Police ensure “double crewed” units are sent to any incident within Wakefield district where a single female has reported a crime, either at her home address or in a public place.

Other measures called for include ensuring single male officers are not left alone with a single female complainant, witness or suspect whilst under police supervision or custody.

The motion also seeks to request statistics on the number of serving police officers currently under investigation for sexual offences towards women and girls in West Yorkshire.

The motion also states: “That West Yorkshire Police provide assurances that a suitable action plan is in place to prevent and address incidents of this kind.