Counterfeit money warning to retailers after being spotted in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are warning retailers to be vigilant after reports that fake Scottish banknotes are being used in shops across the country, including Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Wakefield CID have become aware of counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes which they believe are being used to purchase goods in stores.

The goods are then taken to other branches to be refunded for cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are issuing the warning as part of an ongoing investigation which has seen three men arrested after officers stopped a car in West Yorkshire on Tuesday, January 21.

Counterfeit Clydesdale £20 note

Patrick Ward, aged 22, of Coole Park, Galway, Ireland, and Jason Ward, aged 19, of Radharc Na Freine, Galway, Ireland, have been charged with conspiracy to have custody or control of a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note and remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on February 21.

William Browne, aged 19, of St Finbars Terrace, Bothermore, Galway, Ireland, was charged with the same offence and released on bail to appear in court on the same date.

The charges relate to offences in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Craig Twycross from Wakefield CID said “We are urging retailers to be vigilant and to take the time to check notes thoroughly.

Officers from Wakefield CID have become aware of counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes which they believe are being used to purchase goods in stores.

“Shop staff should familiarise themselves with the security features of genuine notes, and if in doubt compare the suspect note with a note you know to be genuine.

“Any incidents involving these notes should be reported to your local police force.”

Neil Harris, Head of Unit at the National Counterfeit Currency Unit (UKNCO) at the NCA said: “Counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes may feature what looks like a convincing hologram, but staff should also check for the colour-changing ink used in the map of Scotland in the top left corner of the note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the note is genuine, the map will change colour from purple to gold when the note is tilted, and there are also moving rings across the map.

“You can also feel for the raised print that appears across the note including on the name of the bank.

“You can find all the security features of the genuine Clydesdale £20 here.”

Any information or incidents involving counterfeit notes should be reported using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.