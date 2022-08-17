Couple attacked over Wakefield city-centre cigarette request, Leeds Crown Court told

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Cole turned violent after being told her they didn’t have one, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

The incident happened on Northgate in Wakefield on the evening of September 15, 2020.

Prosecutor Peter Byrne said the couple had been walking along the street at around 8pm when Cole recognised the pair, having been friends with the female, and asked for the cigarette.

Northgate in Wakefield, where the couple were attacked.

She then became aggressive, pushed the woman into a corner and “got in her face”, said Mr Byrne.

When the woman pulled out a phone to call the police, Cole grabbed the phone and hit her in the face.

The man tried to intervene but Cole pulled the glasses from his face and smashed them on the floor.

As the pair tried to walk away, Cole snatched the phone out of her hand and told her she could have it back if she gave her £25, before making off.

The police caught up with her just yards away outside Wakefield Cathedral, and as an officer tried to get her into handcuffs, she lashed out by kicking him in the leg.

Despite the incidents being caught on camera, 30-year-old Cole denied the attacks saying she had been assaulted by the couple and was acting in self defence.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP New Hall where she has been held on remand, she admitted a charge of criminal damage, common assault, assaulting an emergency worker.

She denied an initial charge of robbery, which was later downgraded to theft to which she admitted her guilt.

The court was told she has five previous convictions for 10 offences, including burglary, dishonesty and making false representations.

Mitigating, Michael Devlin said: “It is clear that it’s related to her misuse of drugs and it’s something of a positive that she has been trying to address that.

"This is clearly someone who would benefit from the support of the probation service.”