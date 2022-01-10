COURT LISTS: Fuel fraudster ordered to pay £1,600 compensation

Sean Hammond, age 34, of Kilner Way, Castleford, admitted fraud by buying fuel with a card that was not his. He was fined £461, told to pay £1,600 compensation and £131 costs.

Ryan Anthony Etchells, age 22, of Meadow View, Ossett, admitted criminal damage to a wall belonging to Monarch House in Wakefield city centre and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 costs.

Richard Lee Vickers, age 41, of Audley’s Yard, Horbury, was found guilty after a trial of driving without a licence and insurance on Kingsway in Wakefield and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for six months, given a community order with a 28-day electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £95 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol pump (library pic)

Andrew Griffiths, age 29, of Citilodge, Warrengate, Wakefield, admitted having an offensive weapon - a metal bar - on Cow Lane in Knottingley, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Sean McGowan, age 33, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police on Doncaster Road in Wakefield. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £250 and told to pay £119 costs.

Mariusz Drobek, age 45, of Snapethorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted drink driving by having 128 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over by police while driving a Toyota Avensis. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, because of a later guilty plea, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £748 costs.

Mateusz Trzesala, age 25, of Dudfleet Lane, Horbury, admitted assaulting a police officer on Castle View in Horbury, and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £100, told to pay £100 compensation and told to pay £84 costs.

Eahtasham Jahangir, age 39, of Hyde Park, Wakefield, was found guilty after a trial of attending an address in Regents Park in Wakefield from which he is prohibited by a restraining order. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months because of a breach of a previous order, given a new one-year restraining order and told to pay £228 costs.

Fiona Ettenfield, age 35, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Slawomir Gapik, age 59, of Westgate, Wakefield, admitted two counts of stealing vodka from Sainsbury’s in Wakefield worth around £40 in total, and assaulting a police officer. He was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £107 compensation in total and £180 costs.

Alistair Csonka, age 18, of no fixed address, admitted having a blade - a large knife - in public in Normanton and was jailed for 50 weeks because he was already on a suspended sentence for assaulting a female and has a “flagrant disregard for court orders”. He was also ordered to pay £128 costs.

Michael Smith, age 18, of Harewood Road, Wakefield, admitted burgling Monarch House in Wakefield city centre and stealing paintings worth £450. He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £101 costs.

Philip Gordon Thomson, age 44, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, admitted assaulting a male and stealing a bottle of vodka worth £8.49 from B&M in Normanton. He was jailed for 12 weeks because of his previous record for offending and the unprovoked nature of the assault. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Thomas William Anthony Batty, age 30, of Bryan Close, Castleford, admitted stealing a Makita chainsaw worth £200 from a property on Aketon Road in Castleford. He was jailed for six months because of his record for offending and that he was already on a suspended sentence for possessing a knife in public. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Kelly Anne Dickinson, age 42, of Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, admitted drink driving by having 79 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over on Park Road in Castleford. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £230 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jay McDermot, age 20, of Top House Court, Pontefract, admitted drink driving by having 71 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over on Doncaster Road in Wakefield while behind the wheel of a Seat Ibiza. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £700 and told to pay £155 costs.

Chinule Onyeuku, age 37, of Lisheen Avenue, Castleford, admitted failing to comply with a community order he was given for a breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a new community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Timothy Henson, age 64, of The Grove, Knottingley, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by not attending a planned office appointment. He was fined £75.

Richard Michael Young, age 36, of Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, admitted breaching a non-molestation order by being within 100 metres of an address in Beeston in Leeds, and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, because he failed to comply with requirements of post-custodial sentence supervision. He was also told to pay £213 costs.

Kane Hardacre, age 45, of Fieldside Road, Kinsley, admitted drink driving by having 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath after being pulled over on Wakefield Road, Featherstone while driving a Ford Ranger. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £240 and told to pay £119 costs.