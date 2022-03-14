COURT LISTS: Jail for man who had knives and a golf club in public

Robert Arthur Haytack, age 47, of Dunbar Street, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of having an offensive weapon in public in Featherstone - a golf club - and two counts of having a bread knife in public in Castleford on a separate date. He was jailed for 32 weeks and told to pay £156 costs.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, age 32, of Marton Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Wakefield city centre while prohibited. She was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £128 costs.

Samuel Day, age 43, of Willow Court, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer, obstructing an officer and possession of cannabis and diazepam. He was also found guilty of assaulting a female. He was given a community order, fined £225 and told to pay £715 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

David Thomas Jones, age 40, of Holgate Crescent, Hemsworth, was found guilty after a trial of resisting arrest and was fined £170 and told to pay £334 costs.

Kyle Smith, age 21, of Wood Green, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer at Pontefract Hospital, and criminal damage to a window. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, and told to pay £200 compensation. He was already on a community order for assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order.

Stuart O’Leary, age 45, of Lawrence Avenue, Pontefract, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a female. He was jailed for 12 weeks because he was already on a community sentence, and told to pay £213 costs.

Adrian Bradley Shaun Senior, age 43, of Skinner Lane, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of failing to provide a urine sample after being pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 29 months, given a community order with 56 days’ electronic tag curfew, and told to pay £715 costs.

Omar Iqbal Malik, age 35, of King Charles Apartments, Pontefract, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and two counts of stealing food from Jacks and Poundland. He was jailed for 12 weeks because of his record of offending and told to pay £128 costs.

Matthew Robert Jones, age 37, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months, given 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 15 months and told to pay £213 costs.

Jonathan Steven Mangham, age 37, of no fixed address, admitted stealing alcohol worth £86 from Asda and was jailed for 16 weeks because of his previous record for shoplifting. He was also told to pay £128 costs.

Jacob Smith, age 29, of Crossley Street, Featherstone, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Gregg Marsh, age 23, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Kieran Morgan, age 36, of Derwent Drive, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis when he was pulled over by police. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £344 and told to pay £134 costs.

Alan Gregory Peck, age 50, of no fixed address, admitted stealing alcohol and goods from Tesco in Pontefract worth £85, alcohol from Asda in Glass Houghton worth £30, and three counts of criminal damage to bus shelters and a car. There were also two other shop thefts, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Simon Paul Maloney, age 38, of Helena Street, Kippax admitting stealing a £550 nail gun from CDS Group in Pontefract and was fined £300 and told to pay £150 compensation

Chantelle Louise Lindsay, age 46, of Plane Green, Pontefract, admitted stealing cosmetics worth £112 from Wilko in Pontefract and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £112 compensation.

Andrew Askham, age 36, of Argyll Avenue, Pontefract, admitted breaching the Sexual Offences Act by being at a property where an under 18 resided and failed to notify police, under the terms of a notification requirement. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Scott John Crawford, age 48, of no fixed address, admitted stealing alcohol worth £68 from Aldi in South Elmsall. He was jailed or 14 days and told to pay £128 costs.

Ronan Mannion, age 22, of Old Farm Way, Upton, admitted causing actual bodily harm to a female, assaulting a male police officer, criminal damage to a phone and a police vehicle and resisting arrest. He was jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £213 costs.

Craig Benjamin White, age 39, of Love Lane, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of stealing two bottles of whisky from Tesco, washing powder worth £50 from Morrisons and admitted failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for two weeks and told to pay £128 costs.

Damian Jamroz, age 37, of Victoria Street, Hemsworth, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while having 95 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £119 costs.

Joel Timmins, age 34, of Wentworth Road, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a female at the Junction Inn pub in Normanton. He was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment, a two-year restraining order and told to pay £95 costs.