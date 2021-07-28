COURT LISTS: Man who failed to self isolate handed fined

Nicholas Wilkinson, age 21, of Painthorpe Terrace, Crigglestone, admitted failing to comply with self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, being drunk and disorderly in Crigglestone and being verbally abusive at the police station. He was fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Simon Nemeth, age 26, of St Oswald Court, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 86 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 46 months, fined £583 and told to pay £143 costs.

Matthew Michael Harkin, age 27, of Walton Road, Upton, admitted driving without a licence, insurance and not wearing a seat belt. He was given six penalty points, fined £200 in total and told to pay £119 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Dawn Carter, age 43, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted begging in Wakefield city centre and was fined £40 and told to pay £119 costs.

Jordan Day, age 28, of Trevithick Road, Allerton Bywater, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £800 and told to pay £165 costs.

Jack William Bull, age 22, of Bellflower Close, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £323 and told to pay £119 costs.

Nicky Hall, age 33, of Derwent Drive, Ferry Fryston, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Paul Donald Brown, age 43, of Moorshutt Road, Hemsworth, admitted stealing a purse at the National Express Coach Station in Leeds and was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £500 compensation.

Christopher Brown, age 28, of Gibson Lane, Kippax, admitted possession of cannabis and was fined £80 and told to pay £34 costs.

Harry Jacob Jones, age 20, of Glebe Street, Castleford, admitted driving while unfit through drugs and was given 10 penalty points, fined £150 and told to pay £119 costs.

Leon Stead, age 22, of Swanhill Lane, Pontefract, admitted assaulting a police officer, having a lock knife in public and possessing cannabis. He was jailed for 30 weeks, told to pay £100 compensation and £156 costs.

Carl Womersley, age 41, of Watling Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £120 and told to pay £150 compensation and £119 costs.

Tyler Camfield, age 18, of Birch Tree Walk, Knottingley, admitted failing to have a blood test after being stopped by police. He also admitted having no licence, insurance or test certificate. He was banned from driving for 20 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Robert William Gregg, age 43, of Windermere Road, Knottingley, admitted assaulting a police officer and a detention officer at the police station and another male at Morrisons in Knottingley. He was given a community order and told to pay £300 compensation in total.

Leon Bartrop, age 30, of Grove Lea Close, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving on a motorbike by having 106 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted having no insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 39 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Athena Sears, age 27, of Elba Terrace, Horbury, admitted drink driving by having 161 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £276 and told to pay £119 costs.

Matthew John Smith, age 29, of Gissing Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while banned and without insurance. He was given a community order and told to pay £95 costs.

Leslie O’Connor, age 61, of Arrendale Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing fabric softener worth £62 from Wilkinsons and was jailed for 16 weeks because of his previous convictions and told to pay £128 costs.

Damian Szejner, age 33, of Montague Street, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He also admitted having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Daniel Ian Gale, age 31, of The Avenue, West Ardsley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107.

Simon Anthony Williamson, age 38, of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted driving while unfit through drugs and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Thomas William Purviss, age 29, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. He was banned from driving for nine months, given a community order, fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Joanne Wall, age 37, of Woodside, Wakefield, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being stopped by police. She was banned from driving for 60 months, given a community order and told to pay £180 costs.

Donna Marie Eastman, age 38, of Bank Street, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Wakefield city centre, failing to surrender to custody and two counts of failing to adhere to an order under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. She was given a community order with alcohol-dependency treatment and told to pay £180 costs.

Joshua Lindsay, age 24, of Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cannabis and was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.