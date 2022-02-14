COURT LISTS: Woman admits racially-aggravated attacks

Katie Hutchinson, age 19, of Glencoe Gardens, Kippax, admitted assaulting two people that was found to be racially aggravated and causing criminal damage. She was jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £250 compensation to each victim.

Jack Philip Parnaby, age 18, of Kendal Drive, Castleford, admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was given seven penalty points, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Stephen Chambers, age 25, of Hugh Street, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 16 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Paul Simon Fletcher, age 55, of Dunsley Terrace, South Kirkby, admitted drink driving by having 91 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident, having no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Connor Thomas Fowkes, age 24, of Queen Street, Pontefract, admitted causing ABH to a female. He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 180 hours of unpaid work, given a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, and told to pay £213 costs.

Przemyseaw Janicki, age 45, of Monkhill Avenue, Pontefract, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a female and was jailed for 16 weeks because of his record for offending. He was also given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £128 costs.

Nathan Liam Ellis, age 27, of The Croft, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being pulled over by police. He also admitted driving while banned. He was given a new driving ban for 42 months, given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £180 costs.

Stacey Leanne Hinks, age 31, of Whinney Lane, Streethouse, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and was fined £108, given a two-year restraining order and told to pay £119 costs.

Darren Paul Smith, age 36 of Wilson Street, Castleford, admitted stealing products worth £182 from Wilko in Castleford and possession of a folding knife. He was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, told to undergo drug-dependency treatment and told to pay £213 costs.

Alison Padgett, age 33, of Newstead Terrace, Fitzwilliam, admitted assaulting a police officer on Westgate in Wakefield and was fined £550, told to pay £50 compensation and £140 costs.

Stuart Lindsay, age 40, of Skinner Lane, Pontefract, admitted failing to comply with a community order by interfering with an electronic curfew tag he was originally given for failing to provide a breath test. His community order was revoked and he was given a new order with four weeks’ electronic tag curfew.

Brad Clark, age 21, of North Walk, Hemsworth, admitted drink driving by having 73 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and told to pay £119 costs.

Sam Lancaster, age 29, of Westfield Avenue, Castleford, admitted driving while banned and without insurance and was given eight penalty points, fined £350 and told to pay £120 costs.

Steven Anthony Nelson, age 36, of Field Crescent, South Elmsall, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He also admitted having no insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £180 costs.

Scott Wilson, age 28 of Richmond Road, Upton, admitted drink driving by having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £441 and told to pay £129 costs.

Craig Jeffrey Ellis, age 40, of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted causing criminal damage at the police station and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £107 costs.

Matthew Knowles, age 45, of Wood Lane, Castleford, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine after being pulled over by police. He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £119 costs.

Daniel Robinson, age 34 of Pioneer Way, Castleford, admitted failing to attend an assessment to find out if he is dependent on Class A drugs. He was fined £80 and told to pay £119 costs.

Louise White-Mitchell, age 18, of Fulmar Road, Castleford, admitted two counts of stealing wine from J&M Wines in Castleford and failing to surrender to custody. She was fined £40, told to pay £24 compensation and £119 costs.

Gary Jones, age 62, of Lisheen Avenue, Castleford, admitted a shop burglary and stealing a mobility scooter worth £2,000. He was given a community order, told to pay £140 compensation and £180 costs.

James Harry Kenyon, age 36, of Grove Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted five counts of thefts from shops in Pontefract, including razors, fabric softener and chocolate. He was fined £240, told to pay £159 compensation and £119 costs.

Craig Russell Lowther, age 52, of Denton Terrace, Castleford, admitted driving at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the M621 and having a defective tyre. He was given six penalty points, fined £215 and told to pay £144 costs.

Joanne Brooke, age 41, of Kinsley Apartments, Kinsley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was found to be racially and religiously aggravated. She was fined £100 and told to pay £250 compensation.

Alex Ivan Pearson, age 20, of Ramsden Street, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male at Kettlethorpe Community Centre. He was given a community order with four weeks electronic tag curfew, told to pay £50 compensation and £200 costs.