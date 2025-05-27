Increased patrols and more neighbourhood police offcers will be on the streets across the Wakefield district to further crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour.

Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police have joined with partners to launch the Wakefield City Anti-Social Behaviour Task Force to boost policing in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

In addition to the increase in neighbourhood police patrols, two extra enforcement officers have also been successfully funded.

Plans are also in place to review Public Space Protection Orders, so more powers can be available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse and anti-social gatherings.

Yvette Cooper MP, Inspector Paul Fraser - Wakefield Central NPT, Coun Denise Jeffery, Simon Lightwood MP, Emma Hooks - Chief Inspector for Partnerships and Neighbourhoods in Wakefield

The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee recently announced by the government means 11 more officers are now patrolling Wakefield as part of the local neighbourhood police teams.

Five of those officers are based in Wakefield city centre, four in Castleford and two in Pontefract, enabling visible patrols to take place seven days a week in each town centre and allowing for the creation of new teams.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council said: “More police on our streets has been a key ambition of our partnership work to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We are reviewing the powers available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse, and anti-social gatherings and want to have more enforcement officers on the streets so that people feel safer.

“We’ll continue to use the full extent of the law when we need to, building on our track record in 2024-25 where we successfully applied for 32 criminal behaviour orders, had four Public Spaces Protection Orders in place and issued 164 fixed penalty notices for anti-social and nuisance behaviour.”

Emma Hooks, Chief Inspector for Partnerships and Neighbourhoods in Wakefield, said: “Neighbourhood policing is already at the heart of how we prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in Wakefield, working with our partners to take a ‘tackle not tolerance’ approach.

“Our neighbourhood officers and PCSOs develop strong links to the areas they police and we have seen marked reductions in retail crime in recent months.

“Expanding our neighbourhood police teams further will allow us to conduct more high-visibility patrols on our streets and put more resources into tackling issues like anti-social behaviour at a local level.”

Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP Yvette Cooper also welcomed the boost.

She said "This is really important news for our towns. West Yorkshire Police have said this will mean neighbourhood policing seven days a week for Castleford and Pontefract instead of the current shift pattern where criminals can too easily work out what days the neighbourhood police aren’t around.

"The extra £200m for neighbourhood policing provided by the Government is funding 100 new neighbourhood officers across West Yorkshire as well as the extra bobbies on the beat in our towns.”

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood added: "Crime and antisocial behaviour in Wakefield city centre has been a major concern for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

"In July, the public gave us a clear mandate: take back our streets.

"Now, with the district’s very own Yvette Cooper at the helm in the Home Office, our Labour government is delivering.

"We’re doubling police presence in the city centre, tackling crime, cracking down on antisocial behaviour, and fundamentally, making sure people feel safe again with a visible police presence.”