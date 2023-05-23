From this month, every victim of house burglary, and in some cases shed or garage burglary, will be visited by West Yorkshire Police officers and given a support pack which includes crime prevention advice and forensic marking products to help protect their property.

Nearby neighbours will also be provided with prevention packs which include similar crime prevention advice and UV marking pens.

The packs also include letters from the Chief Constable and a senior Wakefield officer and window stickers which residents can use to show that they have taken additional steps to protect their homes.

This ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ initiative is part of Operation Optimal, which was launched in Wakefield District in December last year to reduce residential burglary offences and ensure that where offences do occur, detectives and neighbourhood teams work closely together to gather evidence and investigate.

Superintendent Phil Jackson, of Wakefield District, said: “The Operation Optimal approach means that communities are better informed about offences in their area and what they can do to protect their homes.

"We have seen a reduction in residential burglaries since the launch of Operation Optimal but are determined to further reduce offences and ensure that people feel safe in their homes.

“The packs that we are providing to victims and their neighbours is the next step in this work and will support the reassurance and crime prevention advice that is already offered by our neighbourhood teams in the aftermath of an offence.”

