Criminal dumped fake gun and ammo during police chase

Raheem Rabbani claimed he had the imitation weapon to use as a prop in a music video after he was arrested.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were called to a report of a robbery taking place on Kendal Close, Woodhouse, Leeds, on October 22, 2020.

Helen Chapman, prosecuting, said police officers went to the area and saw two men.

Leeds Crown Court.

They both ran off and the officers gave chase.

Rabbani ran over a pedestrian footbridge onto Great George Street.

The defendant continued onto Woodhouse Square in Leeds city centre where he was seen to throw something over some railings into the cellar area of a legal firm.

Police went to look for it and found an imitation firearm.

Rabbani's DNA was recovered from the weapon.

Ms Chapman said it was found to be a blank-firing pistol which had been made in Turkey.

The gun also contained a magazine of blank rounds.

The prosecutor said it was not usually a criminal offence to possess that type of ammunition but Rabbani was prohibited from doing so because of a previous conviction.

Rabbani, 25, of Meadowfields Road, Crofton, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and two counts of possession of ammunition when prohibited.

Rabbani had previous convictions for affray, possessing class A drugs, possessing a knife in public and possessing counterfeit currency.

A probation officer told the court that Rabbani had stated in interview that he had bought the imitation firearm to use in a music video.

The defendant said he took responsibility for possessing it but had no intention to cause harm with it.

Jessica Strange, mitigating, said Rabbani has served a prison sentence for other offences since the incident 17 months ago.

Ms Strange said Rabbani had not been in further trouble and had moved to live with his mother.

The court heard he had the offer of a job if he was not sent immediately to prison.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar agreed to impose a suspended sentence but said: "I do not accept what he has said to the probation officer.

"There is no legitimate reason for him having the weapon and ammunition in his possession.

"Having said that, I will be faithful to the fact that he did not intend to use it.

"But there is a reckless element, in the sense that if circumstances arose he could have caused psychological harm."