Dad attacked his partner and held a knife to her chest in front of children

Vasek Wielgosv subjected his partner to the assault at their family home in Wakefield on January 21 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 32-year-old defendant and the victim had been together for six years but the relationship had deteriorated at the time of the incident.

Joe Culley, prosecuting, said Wielgosv began shouting and swearing at the woman after she opened a box of teabags "the wrong way".

Leeds Crown Court.

The victim told Wielgosv that she had had enough and was going to leave him.

The argument continued in front of their two children.

Wielgosv then grabbed the woman and twisted her arm, telling her to "shut up."

The victim went to another part of the house but Wielgosv followed.

He grabbed her again, pushed her up against a door frame and held a knife with a 15cm blade to her chest.

Mr Culley said: "She was completely in shock. He had an angry expression on his face and was fearful he would stab her."

Wielgosv then let the woman go and she went to a relative's home to contact police.

The prosecutor said: "She left the address without her children.

"While she waited for the police she was worried that the defendant would run away with the children. The whole incident lasted 20 minutes."

Police officers arrested him at his home and seized the knife.

Wielgosv, of Trinity Street, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to common assault.

Jemma Stephenson, mitigating, said Wielgosv pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Wielgosv was made the subject of a 12-month community order. He must do 80 hours of unpaid work and complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: "There is no remorse on your part which aggravates the situation.

"This was a serious offence where your partner was not only subjected to physical force being used against her but a knife was pointed at her chest."