Dad left partner covered in blood after elbowing her in the face during drug row at family home

Joel Murray accused the woman of "trying to control him" after she objected to him smoking the drug at their family home.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the attack took place on December 22, 2019, after they returned home from a family party.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said Murray rolled a cannabis joint while the victim was putting their children to bed.

Leeds Crown Court.

Murray became angry when the woman complained then elbowed her to the face as she went to let the dog out.

He then struck her to the face with his elbow.

Ms Smithies said: "She said she wasn't shocked that it happened because she was used to physical assaults."

The prosecutor said the woman felt a warm sensation on a face before realising she was covered in blood.

She called police but Murray grabbed the phone from her and threw it away.

In a 999 call recording the woman could be heard screaming.

Police officers went to the property and arrested Murray.

The woman told the officer: "This is so embarrassing. He does it all the time but I don't tell anyone because I'm so scared."

The victim needed hospital treatment to a wound above her eye.

Murray, 30 , of Wood Mount, Overton, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Christopher Moran, mitigating, said Murray pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Murray was also ordered to take part in a 33-day building better relationship programme.

He must also do 140 hours of unpaid work and complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Robin Mairs said: "She had been your partner for nine years and you have children together.

"I have listened to the 999 call.

"If you haven't, you should.