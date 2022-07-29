'Dangerous and predatory' Wakefield man jailed for sexual offences again children

Paul Ingham, 63, of St Catherine Street, Agbrigg, Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today for sentencing after being found guilty at an earlier hearing.

Ingham was sentenced for five counts of causing or inciting a child aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, five counts of sexual touching a girl under 13 and rape of a girl under 13.

He was also given a restraining order for life and a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Paul Ingham.

The offences occurred between 2004 and 2016.

Detective Sergeant Heather Brady, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank and commend the two victims for their immense bravery in reporting such horrendous abuse. Their courage has ensured that he was unable to continue his offending.

“The sentence that Ingham has been given reflects the extent and sustained nature of his offending. He is a dangerous, predatory man and deserves to be behind bars.