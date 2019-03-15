Daughter given hope in legal fight to keep mother's murderer locked up after victory to keep 'black cab rapist' John Worboys in prison

The daughter of Wakefield murder victim Wendy Speakes is hoping to start a legal battle to keep her mother's shoe festish murderer locked up.

Tracey Millington-Jones is hoping she will be able to mount the same legal challenge as the one used to keep 'black cab rapist' John Worboys behind bars.

SICK: Christopher Farrow.

Parole Board chiefs took the decision to move sex killer Christopher Farrow to an open prison despite him being in ‘denial’ over the murder of Wendy Speakes.

A summary of Farrow’s Parole Board hearing, seen by the Express, also lists alcohol misuse, a “lack of emotional well-being”, and problems with his thinking and behaviour as potential risk factors.

A further review of Farrow's case is to be held on April 4 where he could be granted permission to be allowed "accompanied outings" from jail.

Further reports are likely to be ready in June and another Parole Board hearing is expected later in the year.

Tracey said: "The Parole Board's decision is irrational based on the legal advice I have been given. I feel my only option is to press for a judicial review.

"He has had no interaction with women or had a relationship with a woman for over 18 years and yet the Parole Board deem him safe to the public.

"He has never shown a shred of remorse

"Farrow took a pair of my mum’s shoes as a murder trophy – these have never been found and he minimises and continues to minimise the murder, the planning, the stalking of strange women and taking no responsibility for murdering my mum. Yet he thinks he can come back to Leeds and live a quiet life."

Tracey received a letter from Justice Minister Rory Stewart MP this week informing her that the only way to challenge a Parole Board decision is by seeking a judicial review through the courts.

The letter states: "Prisoners who maintain their innocence, or show little or remorse for their offences, are not automatically barred from progressing through their sentence, or from being released.

"The Parole Board assess the overall risk posed by individual prisoners when considering their release, or suitability for open conditions.

"While this may be the case, the Board will consider this aspect as part of the wider assessment process and such prisoners will only be transferred to open conditions, or released, providing the Parole Board is satisfied that it is safe to do so."

The letter continues: "I know it must be very difficult for victims to accept the transfer of prisoners to less stringent conditions; however this process will allow Mr Farrow to be gradually tested and monitored.

"I would also like to reassure you that Mr Farrow can be moved back to closed conditions immediately, if there are any concerns about his behaviour, or if his risks are increasing.

"Further to this, his move does not mean his eventual release is guaranteed.