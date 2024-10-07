Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An expert in customising and restoring trainers has created a pair inspired by notorious Wakefield hardman Paul Sykes.

Aaron Beach created the custom design based on a story the late boxer told punching sharks in the ear.

He had previously created a trainer design based on an image Wakefield indie legends The Cribs used on a drum kit.

The Cribs design was originally taken from a biography by Sykes expert Jamie Boyle, who has released numerous books on the boxer.

The Paul Sykes custom design

Aaron, who is based in Doncaster and was brought up in the town’s Bentley suburb near South Elmsall, said: “Paul Sykes was a dangerous man who was a capable fighter and could have done more if he didn't have that mindset.

"In boxing if he knuckled down and pursued his career and been more professional he could have gone far.

“Not a man to be messed with, definitely.”

“For the latest trainer design I changed the last design and used the Jaws poster blue.

Aaron Beach

“I prefer to do commissioned work, it keeps things fresh. If something is popular, I will do more. But I don't do limited batches.”

Aaron has customised trainers for the likes of Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno, Echo and the Bunnymen frontman, Ian McCulloch, and actors Paddy Considine and Thomas Turgoose.

Sykes became a professional boxer in his younger years competing for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles, both of which he failed to land.

But stints in prison for petty robberies, plus bouts of violence behind bars earned him a reputation as being one of Britain’s most difficult prisoners during the 1970s and 80s.

He spent time in 18 prisons in total, locked up for 21 out of 26 years, and became good friends with notorious prisoner Charles Bronson.

Jamie, a preeminent voice on Sykes, promoted the trainers on his Facebook page dedicated to the boxer.

A friend of Aaron, they bonded over Sykes.

Jamie said: "There’s so much interest in a guy from Lupset a lot of people would cross the street to avoid in life, but in death he has immortality

Jamie Boyle with another pair of custom Paul Sykes trainers

“I grew up in Middleborough and had no interest in Wakefield before but Paul Sykes. Before that was all I knew was the cathedral and Jane McDonald.

"I think he's the most famous person from the city.”