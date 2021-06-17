Detectives appeal to catch armed robber who threatened staff at frozen food shop
Detectives from Wakefield CID are appealing for information over an attempted robbery which took place at a shop in Normanton earlier this year.
Officers are keen to identify the person in CCTV footage following the incident which took place between 5.15pm and 6pm on Monday, February 8, at the Heron Foods store, on High Street, Normanton.
The police have only just released details.
The man entered the staff area, produced a weapon and made threats to staff in an attempt to obtain cash.
If anybody has any information regarding the offence or the person in the image, contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 13210066953.
Or by using or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.