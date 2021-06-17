Detectives appeal to catch armed robber who threatened staff at frozen food shop

Officers are keen to identify the person in CCTV footage following the incident which took place between 5.15pm and 6pm on Monday, February 8, at the Heron Foods store, on High Street, Normanton.

The police have only just released details.

The man entered the staff area, produced a weapon and made threats to staff in an attempt to obtain cash.

Do you recognise this robber?

If anybody has any information regarding the offence or the person in the image, contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 13210066953.

Or by using or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat