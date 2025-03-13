Detectives investigating murder of former Wakefield teacher issue fresh appeal

Detectives investigating the murder of a Wakefield teacher who died following a serious assault in Thailand have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-one Adam Pickles, who taught English at Cathedral Academy between 2001 and 2005, suffered traumatic brain injuries after an incident in the Pattaya area in May 2012.

After arriving home, the 48-year-old required round-the-clock care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his death in January 2021, a murder investigation was opened by West Yorkshire Police.

Adam Pickles, who was 48, died in January 2021 following serious injuries he sustained in an incident in the Pattaya area in May 2012.

Detectives have now issued a fresh appeal and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the attack following a TV appeal on the current series of BBC Crimewatch Live, which was broadcast last night (Wednesday).

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in Thailand at the time of this incident.

“We believe Adam’s attacker will have confided in someone who was living there at the time about what happened, and we need that person, or those people, to come forward and tell us what they know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam suffered traumatic brain injuries in this attack. The injuries he suffered were so severe that he required round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

The injuries he suffered were so severe that he required round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

“If you know of anything at all which may lead us to convicting the person who inflicted these horrendous injuries on Adam, then n ow is the time to come forward and tell us.

“Adam’s family are determined to get justice for him, and I am committed to doing all I can to help them in their cause.”

Information can be reported to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

The episode of BBC Crimewatch Live can be seen on BBC iPlayer for the next 30 days.