Detectives searching for missing Castleford woman find body

The body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday.

The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Abi Fisher.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers are asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has driven on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday, July 0, to submit their footage to the police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi. We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

“The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from Southmoor Road on Saturday morning and have set up a specific portal for footage to be submitted to.”