'Devious' children's home worker diverted thousands of pounds of company cash

Sarah Rollinson was a receptionist at Dove Adolescent Services in Pontefract for a number of years, but betrayed her colleagues and the youngsters in the company's care after diverting large chunks of petty cash to herself.

The 41-year-old, of Hunt Street, Castleford, was due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court having spent years denying a charge of fraud, but altered her plea to guilty this week.

She was handed a two-year jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay the money back.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court.

Speaking after the hearing, former director and founder of Dove, Dianne Lodge, said the money Rollinson siphoned over a number of years was to be spent on improving the lives of vulnerable children in care in the district.

The company, which was founded in 1993, employs around 100 people and has a number of homes for young people.

They had hoped to buy a caravan at Primrose Valley near Scarborough, but were unable to afford it.

Despite the company doing well, Mrs Lodge and her business partner were puzzled why the books failed to balance, so conducted an audit and soon made the shocking discovery of betrayal.

Mrs Lodge said: "Whatever profit the company made, it was put back into the company.

"When we looked at it on paper, we should have been making a profit, but we weren't.

"The money just wasn't there. It took us about two years to claw it back.

"This money was stolen from our vulnerable children in our care as we had lots of plans, like the caravan on the coast, that had to be delayed because of her actions.

"It affected everybody's morale, and it really affected the kids.

"We did not suspect anything, it was a total shock. We had no idea she was doing it.

"When you trust someone you never suspect them. She was in a really trusted position.