Distressing image warning: Police launch appeal after deer killed by 'poachers' in Knottingley
West Yorkshire Police shared an upsetting image of the deer, that was allegedly killed by poachers, earlier this week with the intent of finding those responsible.
Posting to social media, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife & Rural Crime Team said: “Sadly there has been a deer killed on the bridleway between Knottingley and Darrington, by poachers.”
Police have shared the incident’s location via a geocode system named ‘what3words’ - which assigns a unique combination of three words for every three-metre square of the world.
The code for the deer is "sideburns.critic.horseshoe".
Anyone with any information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number: 13250089394.