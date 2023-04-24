DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Wakefield man assaulted police constable and teenager breached peace at hostel for homeless

James Kenyon, aged 37, of Grove Avenue, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop by failing to attend two keep in touch appointments. Jailed for 24 weeks.

Ramunas Cigleris, aged 51, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield: Actual bodily harm and breached a restraining order. Jailed for 26 weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Anthony Rushton, aged 43, of Armitage Street, Castleford: Assault by beating. Fined £405, £100 compensation, £162 victim surcharge and £185 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Jayne Cullingworth, aged 53, of Mostyn Walk, Hall Green, Wakefield: Breached the requirements of a restraining order by throwing a piece of wood and a piece of red material, placing a rubbish bag on a doorstep, and contacting victim, assaulted a police constable, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for criminal damage to property, harassment without violence and using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and failed to attend planned appointments. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months, with 18-month exclusion requirement and 35-day activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Butterfield, aged 39, of Avondale Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £40.

Jordan Phillips, aged 31, of Dimplewells Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend keep in touch appointment and failing to attend unpaid work appointment: Fined £266.

Angela Gibson, aged 35, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for stealing from a shop. Eighteen-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25-day activity requirement.

Liam John Fowler, aged 19, of Oakwood Grove, Horbury: Breached the peace at Marsh Way House hostel for the homeless in Wakefield. Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josef Pihik, aged 33, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop by failing to attend an appointment and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Wendy Louise Glynn, aged 39, of Bottom Boat Road, Stanley, Wakefield: Assaulted a police constable by beating on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds city centre. Fined £432, £43 victim surcharge and £620 costs.