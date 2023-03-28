News you can trust since 1852
Warning after pickpocket steals woman's purse from handbag in Wakefield city centre shop

A woman’s purse was stolen from her handbag by a pickpocket in Wakefield city centre and police have ‘targeted’ their patrols.

By James Carney
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Tracey Ganley wants to warn others after her purse was stolen from her bag in a shop at the top of Westgate.

She said she saw a group of women acting suspiciously outside and, shortly afterwards within the shop, was asked to lift something from a higher shelf.

Only later did she realise her purse and the cash inside had been taken.

Westgate, Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees
Tracey, 62, said: “People need to be careful, they need to be aware this kind of thing is going on.

"Wakefield is trying to sort itself out and get business going and then there’s this happening.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of the theft of a purse from a handbag in a shop on Westgate, Wakefield, which is reported to have occurred at around 3.30pm on March 15.

"The neighbourhood policing team is aware and conducting targeted patrols and issuing crime prevention advice.”

A spate of burglaries affected businesses at the top end of the city centre earlier this year.

A total of 63 commercial burglaries have been reported in the area in past six months, with some business repeatedly being targeted on Wood Street and Northgate.

Business owners on The Springs and Lower Warrengate area have reported how they have been blighted by crime and antisocial behaviour.

And bronze plaques laid in tribute to some of Wakefield’s most famous sons and daughters have been stolen and destroyed by thieves.