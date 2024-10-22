'Do not approach': Police appeal to find teenager wanted in connection with serious assault in Pontefract

By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:12 GMT
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a teenager who is wanted for a serious assault in Pontefract.

Officers want to speak to Dylan Burnside, 17, in connection with an incident earlier this month which left another teenager requiring hospital treatment.

Burnside is described as being about 5ft 3ins tall and of stocky build.

He is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead to contact police – either on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240550175.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

