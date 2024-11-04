Do you recognise this man? Detectives release e-fit of man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Knottingley

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:36 BST
Detectives have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Knottingley last week.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm on Thursday, October 31 on Womersley Road.

A woman was subject to a serious sexual assault before the suspect made off in the direction of Knottingley Delta Academy High School.

Detectives have issued an e-fit image of the suspect who is described as wearing a blue puffer jacket, black or dark-coloured jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Detectives want to speak to this man.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240594033.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

