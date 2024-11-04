Do you recognise this man? Detectives release e-fit of man wanted in connection with sexual assault in Knottingley
The incident happened at around 7.25pm on Thursday, October 31 on Womersley Road.
A woman was subject to a serious sexual assault before the suspect made off in the direction of Knottingley Delta Academy High School.
Detectives have issued an e-fit image of the suspect who is described as wearing a blue puffer jacket, black or dark-coloured jogging bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240594033.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.