By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st May 2024, 14:08 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 14:14 BST
Detectives investigating a sexual assault at Wakefield Kirkgate station have released these images in connection

The attack happened between 1.40pm and 1.55pm on Wednesday, April 10 when a woman waiting on the platform with a young child was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2400045254 of 10 April 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.