Dog thefts near me: How many pets were stolen in Wakefield and their breed

New figures, released to the Express and our parent company NationalWorld, reveal exactly how many dogs were stolen in the Wakefield district and which breeds are targeted.

Fewer than one per cent of dog thefts reported last year have so far resulted in criminal charges, an exclusive investigation by NationalWorld shows.

The Kennel Club described the figure as “really disappointing” but police chiefs said it was often hard to identify suspects.

Campaigners also fear the government is backtracking on a heavily-publicised crackdown which would increase jail terms for dog thieves, with the RSPCA saying it is “increasingly worried” it could be dropped.

Ministers had announced plans in 2021 to make dog abduction a specific offence punishable by up to five years in jail, through the Kept Animals Bill.

But this hasn’t yet become law and campaigners say they fear the government will drop the idea.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It was really welcome that the UK government announced plans to make pet theft a specific offence under its Kept Animals Bill - offering more assurances to owners. However, the legislation has been in limbo for 500 days - and we're increasingly worried these plans could be dropped altogether.”

‘Our pets are members of our families’

NationalWorld sent Freedom of Information requests to the UK’s 45 police forces, receiving responses from 33 of them.

The results show more than 1,600 dog thefts were reported in 2022, with more than 1,700 individual dogs stolen - although with a quarter of forces failing to respond, the figure will likely be higher.

Of the crimes where police provided an investigation status, just 14 (0.9%) had so far resulted in someone being charged or sent a court summons.

This includes crimes still under investigation, so the charge rate will likely end up slightly higher, but of the thefts reported in 2021, the number resulting in charges so far is still below 2%.

In Wakefield, West Yorkshire Police revealed the most dog thefts in 2022 reported were in the North East Wakefield district, which includes Knottingley, Castleford, Pontefract and Airedale.

There were 12 reports were made to police, up from just two made in 2021.

In Wakefield North West and South, which includes Hemsworth, Crofton, Ossett and Sandal, received 10 reports of dog thefts in the district in 2022, up from just two in 2021.

In 2022 the most stolen breed reported as stolen was the American Bulldog. In 2021 it was the French Bulldog.

Other breeds targeted by thieves in the district have included Old English Bulldogs, Yorkshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, German Shepherds and Lurchers.

How to protect your dog from theft

There are steps dog owners can take to help protect their pets from being stolen.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council advises people to:

Check your social media privacy settings when sharing pictures of your pets online;

If you are selling puppies, be aware of how you are advertising them as this can attract the attention of criminals looking to target sellers;

Be vigilant of anyone acting suspiciously or watching your dog while you are walking them and don’t ever give someone you don’t know personal information;

Avoid leaving your dog tied outside of a shop or other public spaces. If you have errands to run, leave your dog at home;

Conduct proper research when using sitters and kennels by checking references and making sure you’re using a reputable company;

If your dog is in your garden, keep an eye on them at all times and make sure side gates are locked;

Never leave your dog alone in the car, as they could make a tempting target for a thief as well as risking overheating;

Seek advice online before you buy a pet, making sure you check where it’s come from and that it is being bought legally.

The Kennel Club also advises owners to:

Make sure that your dog is microchipped and their details are registered and kept up-to-date with a microchip database, such as Petlog;

While out on a walk, make sure you can always see your dog and that your dog’s recall is strong. Be aware of strangers asking too many questions about your dog and report anything suspicious to the police;

If your dog is stolen, it is crucial to act quickly and report the crime to the police, making sure your dog is correctly reported as stolen and not lost. Also, notify your microchip provider and alert your local authority dog warden

