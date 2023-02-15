Dog warning: The 10 dog breeds most wanted by thieves and their average price tag

With thousands of dogs reported stolen every year, West Yorkshire is amongst the worse areas for dog napping.

Advice given to protect your pooch on a walk includes practicing recall and or using an extended lead, avoiding routine, walking with a friend and not putting your dog’s name on his or her collar or harness, which all make it harder for dog kidnapping gangs to track you and work out when to intercept.

PuppyHero.com collated the list of the top tips to prevent dog theft and provide some helpful information around the crime as well as listing the 10 most common breeds targeted by thieves.

Keeping your dog safe while out and about:

- Avoid location tags on social media: this prevents thieves from knowing your address or where you regularly attend with your dog.

- Extra vigilant: report any suspicious activity you see.

- GPS tracking collar: consider investing in a GPS tracking collar, this will allow you to know your dog's location at all times.

- Be careful of strangers asking you a lot of questions: always be wary of an unknown person asking unusual or constant questions about your dog (both on and offline).

- Dog walking/kennel/groomer services: always carry out complete, extensive checks to see if they are trustworthy and reputable.

- Note emergency sos shortcuts on your phone: these can help if you feel threatened or unsafe.

- Carry an alarm device: these can help to scare attackers and attract attention.

- Refuse help from strangers: unless absolutely necessary, avoid stranger’s offers for help with your dog.

- Tint your car windows: dognappers have been known to steal canines from cars.

- Keep your dog building side: walk them away from the curb.

- An adult should always be in control: ensure children always walk dogs in the presence of an adult as dognappers may be more likely to target those they see as less likely to resist.

- Find local dog friendly stores: this will ensure your dog need not be left outside or in the car.

Preventing dog theft from your home:

- Protect home and secure property: consider dog cameras, CCTV, and video doorbells.

- Dogs are easily taken from gardens: especially front gardens, so make sure to secure your garden with tall fences.

- Lock and alarm gates: to prevent unwanted intruders.

- Leave a light on if your dog is home alone: this can be helpful in the evening, so it looks like someone is in. Alongside this, always turn an outside light on for supervised late night toilet trips so you can see your dog at all times.

- Outdoor kennels should also be alarmed and locked: for any dogs kept outdoors, ensure kennels have sufficient security.

- Gravel your path or driveway: this makes it harder for intruders to discreetly approach.

- Regularly test your home alarm: to ensure it’s in working order.

- Lock your dog flap when not in use: and don't leave the window open in the room your dog is in.

- Don’t showcase new puppies online: be careful oversharing any new pets, puppies are especially valuable to dog nappers.

Here are the dog breeds that are most likely to be stolen and their average price tag:

1 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog is the top breed most likely to be targeted by thieves and have a price tag of around £1,707.

2 . Bulldog Bulldogs are a popular breed for theives with a prices tag of around £2,221.

3 . Yorkshire Terrier Yorkshire Terriers can be sold on for around £1,156.

4 . Chihuahuas Chihuahuas have been sold on for around £1,009.