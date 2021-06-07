Dog walker left with broken jaw after gang assault

A male in his 30s suffered a broken jaw when he was walking his pet in the area of Gorton Street and Kinsley Street, Kinsley, at around 7pm on Saturday, June 5.

He was verbally abused by three men and then assaulted, for which needed hospital treatment.

The suspects are described as white males. One was said to be of stocky build, about 5ft 7ins tall, with light-coloured, shaven hair. He was believed to be in his 40s.

The corner of Gorton Street and Kinsley Street, Kinsley.

The second suspect was described as taller and slimmer - about 5ft 11ins tall - topless, with dark hair styled in a short back and sides.

The third suspect was also described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.

The suspects were believed to have come from a gathering at a house near Park View apartments.

Wakefield District CID is investigating the incident and is asking for anyone who may be able to assist them to contact them on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210279889.