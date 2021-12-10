Door staff in Wakefield city centre equipped with Smart Tag spray

Door staff at venues are being handed Smart Tag, a harmless liquid spray that contains a unique marker that can only be detected by UV light.

Offenders who threaten or attack staff or revellers can be sprayed with the liquid, making it easier to identify them later once they are arrested.

The liquid takes months to wash off clothes or skin.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An officer delivers the Smart Tag to staff at Truth on Westgate.