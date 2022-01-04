Drink driver blew staggering reading on the M1 at Wakefield
A drink driver blew more than FIVE times the legal limit after being pulled over, police have said.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:46 am
The BMW driver was spotted swerving in and out of lanes on the M1 at Wakefield on the morning of New Year's Day.
When the driver was pulled over by traffic officers, they blew 161 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
They were arrested and will face court action where their licence is likely to be taken off them.