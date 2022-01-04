Drink driver blew staggering reading on the M1 at Wakefield

The BMW driver was spotted swerving in and out of lanes on the M1 at Wakefield on the morning of New Year's Day.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the driver was pulled over by traffic officers, they blew 161 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

They were arrested and will face court action where their licence is likely to be taken off them.