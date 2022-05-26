Drink driver caught three times over the limit twice in two days

A drink driver has been hit with a long-term ban after he was found to be three times over the limit, twice in the space of two days.

By Nick Frame
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 7:30 am

Officers stopped Kami Borawksi in his Honda CRV on March 16 at the Household Recycling Centre in South Elmsall, and a breathalyser showed he had 109 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

However, the 41-year-old was stopped again in the same Honda on West Street in South Kirkby two days later on March 18.

He was given another breath test and this time blew 111 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath.

Borwaski, of Barnsley, South Elmsall, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this week where he admitted two charges of drink driving.

He was handed a 36-month driving and given a community order with nine-months' alcohol-dependency treatment.

He was also told to pay £180 costs.