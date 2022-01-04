Drink-driving Wakefield engineer avoids jail after high-speed chase

Leeds Crown Court heard qualified heating and ventilation engineer Connor Collinson was speeding in a Mercedes A-Class car on the Ring Road in Middleton, Leeds.

Collinson, 22, failed to stop for police and a pursuit started at 1.50am on March 13.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said Collinson drove at 45mph in a 30mph zone and at 70mph in a 50mph zone.

Collison drove at 60mph in a 20mph zone and at one point the car's wheels struck a kerb.

Miss Edwards said police followed Collinson to the street where he lives - Greenwood Road in Wakefield.

Collinson braked heavily on Greenwood Road before he and two passengers jumped out and ran away.

The car was still moving when he got out and it struck a garden wall.

Police found Collinson hiding in a doorway and he was arrested.

He was breathalysed and found to be over the drink drive limit.

He had 42 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Collinso admitted dangerous driving.

Collinson, who has no previous convictions, had admitted drink driving at a previous hearing and was handed a 12-month driving ban in June.

Theresa Clark, mitigating, said Collinson's mental health had suffered following the death of two of his grandparents on the same day and from the isolation he felt during Covid restrictions.

Ms Clark said Collinson's GP has prescribed medication for depression and anxiety.

Ms Clark said Collinson had studied for four years to become a fully qualified heating and ventilation engineer.

Judge Tom Bayliss handed Collinson a six month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He must do 200 hours unpaid work and comply with a three-month 7pm to 5am curfew.