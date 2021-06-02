Driver high on cannabis and cocaine rammed police car during chase, Leeds Crown Court told

Daniel Glew caused £7,000 damage to the patrol car after crashing into head on and reversing into it, Leeds Crown Court heard.

One police officer suffered a whiplash to his neck during the incident.

Police spotted Glew driving a VW Sharan without lights on Common Road, South Kirkby, just after 1am on January 22, 2020.

Glew caused £7,000 worth of damage to the police car.

Glew, 32, refused to stop and a pursuit started on Broad Lane as he sped off and drove along Westfield Lane and on to Albany Crescent.

Fen Greatley-Hirsch, prosecuting, said there was a "cat and mouse" pursuit as police chased Glew over around three miles.

Mr Greatley-Hirsch said as well as twice crashing into the police car, Glew ran red lights and failed to give way at junctions.

He twice mounted a pavement, avoided a police stinger device and crashed into the concrete base of a bus shelter.

Mr Greatley-Hirsch said Glew drove at 50 to 60mph in 30mph zones.

The court heard the damage to the police car cost £7,300 to repair.

The Sharan's number plate had been altered using a black marker pen,

Glew, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Gareth Henderson-Moore, mitigating, said Glew had been going through a "rough patch" at the time after his marriage ended.

"He was very down and depressed and turned to using drugs - cocaine and cannabis," said Mr Henderson Moore.

"He was quite frank, saying he was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis at the time of the offence, which has affected his decision making."

The court heard Glew has stopped using cocaine, but is still an occasional cannabis user.

Mr Henderson-Moore, said: "He has shown genuine remorse.

"He recognises what he did was extremely foolish and what he should have done is simply stop the vehicle.

"He is currently unemployed and is in receipt of benefits."

Judge Christopher Batty jailed Glew for 15 months and banned him from driving for two years and seven months.

Judge Batty told Glew: "This was a prolonged chase, two rammings of a police vehicle, injury to an officer, a collision with a bus shelter.