Drug busts reach almost £500,000 after seventh Agbrigg raid

Located by the officers, they stormed the Montague Street property on Friday morning.

A man was arrested for the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

The raid was carried out by the police's impact team, set up to target drug production in the city.

The set up on Montague Street.

A police spokesman said: "The impact team is working hard to rid the streets of Agbrigg of drugs and this is the seventh cannabis farm located in the Agbrigg area by the team in recent months.

"Drugs with a street value totalling around £490,000 have been prevented from reaching the streets. This includes cannabis but also drugs including Ecstasy, Speed and LSD.

"The presence of a cannabis farm often means that suspects bypass electricity meters creating very dangerous fire hazards. The properties are often terraced properties and this presents a significant danger to neighbours.

"We will continue to target and disrupt organised criminals in the area."