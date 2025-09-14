Drug dealer among several who collapsed in Wakefield and rushed to hospital
Craig Evans was found with 114 pregabalin tablets after being taken into Pinderfields.
The Class C drug is used to treat epilepsy, but illicit pills are often abused by addicts due to its euphoric effects.
Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court that an ambulance call had been made to a park near College Grove in Wakefield at around 8.30am on June 1, to reports of an unconscious woman.
Reports suggests she had taken “some kind of drug”, so she was rushed to hospital. Another male was arrested at the scene.
Evans was also taken to hospital a short time later after he too collapsed, and a witness later told police they had witnessed a man put something in the mouths of two women that morning.
Concerned police tried to find anyone else who may have taken the contaminated substances. It was not made clear by the prosecution if the pregabalin held by Evans had any link to those who collapsed.
During his police interview, 36-year-old Evans said he took pregabalin daily and tried to claim the pills on him were for personal use.
He later admitted possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply. He has 70 previous offences on his record.
A probation report suggested that since being held on remand, Evans “had a chance to clear his mind” and was planning to visit his GP after his release.
He said he was initially prescribed pregabalin but began buying it illegally. He is also on a methadone prescription for his heroin addiction.
The judge, Catherine Silverton gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, along with 35 rehabilitation days with probation.